LIST: East Texas counties under burn bans

Posted/updated on: July 20, 2023 at 12:57 pm
ANGELINA COUNTY – Our news partners at KETK report that several East Texas counties have enacted burn bans due to dry conditions and fire risk.

When a county issues a burn ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited in that county. Below is a list of burn bans across East Texas:
ANGELINA COUNTY

Angelina County Judge Keith Wright issued a burn ban and local state of disaster on July 20, active for the next seven days unless extended by the county’s commissioner’s court.
HOUSTON COUNTY
Houston County declares local state of disaster, issues burn ban

Houston County Judge Tim Lovell declared a local state of disaster and issued a burn ban on July 19. According to the burn ban, the declaration of local disaster will continue for seven days unless renewed by the Commissioners Court.
POLK COUNTY
Polk County issues burn ban due to dry conditions

On July 19, Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy issued a burn ban due to a lack of rainfall and hot and dry forecasts. The burn ban will continue until rescinded, but will need authorization from the commissioners court to continue for more than seven days.



