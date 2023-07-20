Search warrant leads to major Tyler drug bust

Posted/updated on: July 20, 2023 at 5:41 am

SMITH COUNTY — Two individuals have been arrested after a search warrant led to the seizure of large quantities of illegal narcotics and cash. On Tuesday, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office along with members of the East Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) and Smith County SWAT Team conducted a search warrant at 509 East Cedar Street. During the search, Smith County Public Information Officer Larry Christian said they seized the following illegal contraband, including approximately two pounds of cocaine, 13 grams of crack cocaine, one pound of marijuana, a handgun and over $10,000 in U.S. currency. Christian said that two traffic stops related to the residence were made during the operation on Interstate 20, in Canton, by Tyler and Canton Police Departments. The raid also resulted in two individuals being arrested on felony charges. No other information is available at this time as this is an ongoing investigation but Christian said other charges are expected.

“The following TAG law enforcement agencies participated in this investigation: The Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Smith County District Attorney’s Office, Tyler Police Department, Texas DPS Criminal Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).” – Smith County Public Information Officer Larry Christian

Go Back