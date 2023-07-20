Russia-Ukraine live updates: Russian strikes hit Mykolaiv and Odesa, officials say

(NEW YORK) -- As Russia continues its nearly 16-month-long invasion of neighboring Ukraine, political turmoil has erupted in Moscow while Kyiv tries to take back territory.

A feud between Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian paramilitary organization Wagner Group, and Russia's top military brass escalated as Prigozhin's forces left the front line in Ukraine and marched across the border to seize a key Russian city. They then marched north toward Russia's capital, seemingly unopposed, before turning around just hours later. The short-lived rebellion was described by international observers as the most significant challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin's authority in his more than 20 years of rule.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops are in the early stages of a counteroffensive to reclaim the almost one-fifth of Ukraine’s territory that is under Russian control.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Jul 19, 9:47 PM EDT

Russian strikes hit Mykolaiv and Odesa, multiple people injured

Russian forces hit a three-story building and a garage in the city center of Mykolaiv Thursday morning, local time, injuring nine people, including five children, the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration said on Telegram.

There were fatalities stemming from the strikes, but it's unclear how many at this time, the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration added.

In another incident, Russian strikes hit Odesa early Thursday morning, the Odesa District Administration said on Telegram.

Two people were injured and hospitalized from the attack, according to the Odesa District Administration.

There is destruction "in the center" of Odesa and a fire broke out stemming from the strikes, the administration said.

