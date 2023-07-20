Biden administration tells judge that its new asylum rule is not a reboot of Trump’s efforts

Posted/updated on: July 20, 2023 at 4:16 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is arguing that its new asylum rule is vastly different than versions put forward under President Donald Trump. The arguments came during a Wednesday court hearing before a judge who threw out Trump’s attempts to limit asylum on the U.S.-Mexico border. The new Biden rule makes it extremely difficult for migrants who come directly to the southern border to get asylum unless they use a government app to make an appointment or they’ve already tried to seek protection in another country on their way to the U.S. Immigrant rights groups say the rule endangers migrants and is against the law. The judge says he’ll rule within a week.

