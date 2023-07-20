North Korea not responding to US attempts to discuss American soldier who ran across border

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea isn’t responding to U.S. attempts to discuss the American soldier who bolted to the North across the Koreas’ heavily armed border. The U.S. says the Pentagon reached out to its counterparts in North Korea’s army but those communications have not been answered. Pvt. Travis King ran into North Korea while on a tour of the border village of Panmunjom on Tuesday. He is the first known American held in North Korea in nearly five years. Tensions are high as the two nations continue to engage in a tit-for-tat cycle of weapons tests and military exercises. The U.S. and North Korea are still technically at war, and there are no known, active channels of communications between them.

