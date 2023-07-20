Welfare check turns into drug bust in East Texas

Posted/updated on: July 20, 2023 at 3:58 am

LONGVIEW – Our news partner KETK reports that an individual was arrested in Longview after being found asleep at the wheel with illegal drugs in the vehicle, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, authorities responded to do a welfare check for someone that was found asleep in their car on the side of I-20 in Longview. When officials arrived, the driver was reportedly still asleep at the wheel. Authorities said they conducted a consent search of the vehicle, which led to the discovery of a “clear crystal substance of suspected methamphetamine.” The driver was arrested, taken to the Harrison County Main Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

