Street race leads to seizure of meth in East Texas

Posted/updated on: July 20, 2023 at 3:58 am

HARRISON COUNTY – According to our news partner KETK a man has been arrested after being pulled over for racing on Highway 80 and allegedly having meth in his vehicle. On Monday, a deputy with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said he witnessed two vehicles racing on Highway 80 near Loop 390. The deputy was able to pull over one of the vehicles involved in the alleged race. The driver was identified as Darlin Ortega-Calderon, 18, and when speaking with the deputy, the release stated that Ortega-Calderon told him that the “other vehicle wanted to compete with him and they just took off.” Ortega-Calderon allegedly also told the deputy that he did not have a driver’s license or insurance. When the deputy conducted a search of the vehicle, officials said that methamphetamines were located in Ortega-Calderon’s wallet.

Ortega-Calderon was arrested and charged with racing on a highway, no driver’s license, fail to maintain financial responsibility and possession of a controlled substance.

