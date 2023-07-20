Today is Thursday July 20, 2023
Astros beat Colorado Rockies 4-1

Posted/updated on: July 20, 2023 at 1:45 am
DENVER (AP) — Brandon Bielak pitched one-hit ball into the sixth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1. Chas McCormick homered for Houston, which split the two-game series with Colorado. Bielak struck out four and walked three in 5 2/3 innings. Phil Maton, Rafael Montero, Ryne Stanek and Ryan Pressly then combined for 3 1/3 innings of one-hit relief. C.J. Cron spoiled the shutout bid with a home run off Pressly in the ninth. Colorado starter Austin Gomber lost for the first time since June 19 at Cincinnati. He was charged with four runs and eight hits in six innings.



