‘Sticky Note Bandit’ robs 4th Houston bank in 2 weeks

Posted/updated on: July 19, 2023 at 1:53 pm

A man who’s been nicknamed the “Sticky Note Bandit” robbed another bank in Houston on Tuesday, marking his fourth robbery in two weeks, the FBI said. The man, who hasn’t been publicly identified, allegedly robbed a Bank of America branch on San Felipe Street in Houston while dressed as a woman, the bureau said. He also allegedly struck three other banks this month, the bureau previously said. In each case, he handed tellers sticky notes with “threatening” messages demanding cash, earning him the nickname “Sticky Note Bandit,” the FBI said. The suspect, who was described as a 5-foot-8-inch Black man with a “thin to medium build,” allegedly used a similar method at two Wells Fargo branches in Houston on July 11 and 13.

It was unclear if the suspect left Tuesday’s alleged robbery with money, but he left two other the Houston-area banks with undisclosed sums this month, the bureau’s Violent Crime Task Force said in a press release.

