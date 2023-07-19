Texas leads nation in veteran population & PACT Act disability claims assistance

Posted/updated on: July 19, 2023 at 1:53 pm

AUSTIN – Texas has the largest veteran population of any state, at over 1,543,160. Additionally, Texas leads the nation in veterans filing disability claims associated with the PACT Act, at over 73,490, since it was enacted in August 2022. In that time, the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) has experienced a 25% increase in VA disability Claims assistance. The PACT Act greatly expanded Claims eligibility for toxic exposure, burn pits and more.

“More veterans choose to live in Texas; and in Texas, we take care of our veterans. The Texas Veterans Commission works every day to improve the lives of our Texas veterans, their families, and survivors,” said TVC Chairwoman and U.S. Navy veteran Laura Koerner.

“Texans are forever indebted to our veterans and their families for the bravery and sacrifice they have given to protect our nation and the freedoms we cherish,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Thanks to the Texas Veterans Commission, we continue to work to ensure the tens of thousands of Texas veterans who fought so bravely to protect their fellow Americans have access to the support they need to thrive. Texas will always honor the service and sacrifice of these courageous heroes and their families.”

Go Back