North Korea stays silent on apparent detention of US soldier

Posted/updated on: July 19, 2023 at 8:19 am

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is staying silent about the detention of an American soldier who sprinted across the Koreas’ heavily fortified border as other members of his tour group looked on in shock. Some observers said the North was unlikely to repatriate him anytime soon amid heightened tensions between the rivals. Pvt. 2nd Class Travis King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday. That was a day after he was supposed to leave the country and travel to Fort Bliss, Texas. King was released from a South Korean prison earlier this month, not the first time he’d run into legal trouble in the country. King is the first known American held in North Korea in nearly five years.

Go Back