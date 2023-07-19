Key part of Biden’s border strategy gets court hearing

Posted/updated on: July 19, 2023 at 4:07 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit opposing an asylum rule that’s a key part of the Biden administration’s immigration policy. Critics say the rule endangers migrants trying to cross the southern border and is against the law. But President Joe Biden’s administration argues that it encourages migrants to use lawful pathways into the country and prevents chaos at the U.S.-Mexico border. The rule took effect in May. Under the rule, migrants are generally presumed ineligible for asylum unless they use a government app to get an appointment or they’ve already tried to seek protection in another country.

