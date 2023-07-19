Today is Wednesday July 19, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Rockies beat Astros 4-3 as bullpen shines

Posted/updated on: July 19, 2023 at 1:28 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DENVER (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar lined a go-ahead triple in the fourth and the Rockies hung on to beat the Houston Astros 4-3 in a bullpen game where Colorado used seven pitchers. This had all the hallmarks of a high-scoring Coors Field affair when it was 3-3 after the first inning. But the pitching took over and the only run allowed after the early fireworks was an RBI triple from Tovar off the fence in right-center to score C.J. Cron. Reliever Jake Bird was roughed up for three runs as he opened the game on the mound for the Rockies. From there, the bullpen surrendered just five hits. Fernando Abad (1-0) earned the win by recording four outs. Justin Lawrence picked up his sixth save.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC