Mineola pastor arrested for indecency with a child by sexual contact

Posted/updated on: July 19, 2023 at 1:22 am

MINEOLA — According to our news partner KETK a pastor of a church in Mineola was arrested on Tuesday for charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to judicial records. Timothy Nall, 68, is the pastor of Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church in Mineola, where he has pastored for three years. This is the third charge brought against Nall for allegations of a sexual crime against a child. In 2014, he was indicted in Mississippi on allegations from a sexual battery case that involved a young girl. Nall was released from the Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond on Tuesday.

At the time, Nall was the pastor of Farmington Baptist Church near Corinth, MS, and was accused of abusing a young girl when the child was 6 and 7 years old. The case ended in a mistrial after two jurors could not agree on a verdict, according to WREG. He was then indicted again for sexual battery and a new count of fondling stemming from the same allegations.

