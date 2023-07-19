Today is Wednesday July 19, 2023
Border Patrol fails to assess medical needs for children with preexisting conditions

July 19, 2023
A report says Border Patrol does not have a protocol in place for assessing the medical needs of children with preexisting conditions. The report was conducted by an independent monitor working to enforce compliance with the latest terms of the Flores settlement agreement after an 8-year-old girl died in Border Patrol custody in May. She had sickle cell anemia and suffered a heart attack. Her mother reported her condition to officials when they were being processed at the border, but officials moved them and failed to notify other U.S. Customs and Border Protection staff. Three other children have died in Border Patrol custody this year.



