Tyler Police Searching for Missing Child Amber Alert Issued

Posted/updated on: July 18, 2023 at 4:49 pm

TYLER – On July 14th at 1:30pm the Tyler Police Department received a report from Child Protective Services that they were to take 11-month-old Jamar Ross into their custody from a residence in the 800 block of W. Mims St in Tyler. The child was not at the residence and is likely in the custody of his mother, 26-year-old Tarhondia Jackson. The mother and the child have not been located.

A Smith County Judge has now issued an Amber Alert for the child. A picture of Jamar Ross is attached. If you have any information on the location of Jamar Ross or his mother Tarhondia Jackson, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

