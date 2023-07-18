Today is Tuesday July 18, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler Police Searching for Missing Child Amber Alert Issued

Posted/updated on: July 18, 2023 at 4:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler Police Searching for Missing Child Amber Alert IssuedTYLER – On July 14th at 1:30pm the Tyler Police Department received a report from Child Protective Services that they were to take 11-month-old Jamar Ross into their custody from a residence in the 800 block of W. Mims St in Tyler. The child was not at the residence and is likely in the custody of his mother, 26-year-old Tarhondia Jackson. The mother and the child have not been located.
A Smith County Judge has now issued an Amber Alert for the child. A picture of Jamar Ross is attached. If you have any information on the location of Jamar Ross or his mother Tarhondia Jackson, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC