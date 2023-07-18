Today is Tuesday July 18, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Home searched in Tupac Shakur murder investigation: Source

Posted/updated on: July 18, 2023 at 4:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

(HENDERSON, Nev.) -- Police searched a home in the Las Vegas area on Monday night in the long-dormant murder case of Tupac Shakur, according to a law enforcement source.

"LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation," Las Vegas police said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."

The celebrated hip-hop artist was shot on Sept. 7, 1996, in Las Vegas and died in the hospital six days later from his injuries at the age of 25. No arrests have been made.

During his short but prolific career, he sold more than 75 million records worldwide, including the diamond-certified album "All Eyez on Me," which included the hit "California Love (Remix)."

Tupac was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC