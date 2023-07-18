Today is Tuesday July 18, 2023
Gregg County grand jury clears officers of criminal wrongdoing in 3 shootings

Posted/updated on: July 18, 2023 at 2:31 pm
Gregg County grand jury clears officers of criminal wrongdoing in 3 shootingsGREGG COUNTY – A Gregg County grand jury cleared local officers of any criminal wrongdoing in three separate shootings, and declined to return any charges against the officers according to our news partners at KETK.

According to the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office, the grand jury’s decisions earlier this month on the March 12, May 7 and May 17 incidents mean that “under Texas law no criminal charges will be filed against the officers.”

Each investigation was conducted by the Texas Rangers who testified in front of the grand jury.

“Officer involved shootings are routinely submitted to the grand jury as a means of transparency and so that an official body, unaffiliated with law enforcement, can review the investigation to determine whether charges are warranted or not,” the district attorney’s office said.



