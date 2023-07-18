Prescott has a new play-caller, Cowboys get set for training camp

Posted/updated on: July 18, 2023 at 1:13 pm

The Dallas Cowboys are set to open training camp in yet another try to end a long spell without at least a trip to the NFC championship game. Quarterback Dak Prescott has a new play-caller in coach Mike McCarthy after Kellen Moore and the Cowboys parted ways. Moore quickly took that same role with the Chargers. McCarthy hasn’t called plays since his Green Bay days. It’s his fourth season in charge of the Cowboys. Nearly everything is the same for the Dallas defense. It’s the third year together for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and star linebacker Micah Parsons.

