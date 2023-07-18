US soldier facing military disciplinary actions flees to North Korea

Posted/updated on: July 18, 2023 at 1:12 pm

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. officials say an American soldier who fled across the heavily armed border from South Korea into North Korea had been facing military disciplinary actions. Two U.S. officials say Private 2nd Class Travis King had just been released from a South Korean prison where he’d been held on assault charges and was facing military disciplinary actions in the U.S. King was escorted to the airport to be returned to Fort Bliss, Texas, but left and joined a tour of the Korean border village of Panmunjom, where he ran across the border. At a Pentagon press conference, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin did not name King, but confirmed that a U.S. service member was likely in North Korean custody.

Go Back