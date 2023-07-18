Longview ISD approves pay raise for teachers and staff

Posted/updated on: July 18, 2023 at 1:09 pm

LONGVIEW – Longview ISD board members unanimously approved salary increases for district teachers and staff, in addition to setting a time to discuss the proposed 2023-24 tax rate, during Monday night’s regular meeting.

Recommended to the board by Ms. Shalona McCray, LISD Chief Human Resources Officer, the measure includes a 5 percent increase for teachers and pay grade midpoint for all remaining employees.

“In addition to the 5 percent increase of midpoint, the district will implement pay structures that adjust staff salaries that improve internal equity and market competitiveness,” she said. “In addition, we will be adjusting pay for employees below or above proposed pay grade maximums.”

Ms. McCray said the district will also increase the regular daily rate for substitutes from $80 to $150 for degreed-certified subs, $80 to $120 for degreed non-certified subs, and $80 to $100 for non-degreed substitutes.

Other measures include revisions to stipends and supplemental pay.

Go Back