Powerball jackpot balloons to $1 billion after no winners Monday

Posted/updated on: July 18, 2023 at 11:03 am

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The Powerball jackpot has ballooned to $1 billion after Monday night's drawing produced no winners, the third-largest purse in Powerball history.

The winner numbers in Monday's drawing were 5, 8, 9, 17 and 41, and the Powerball was 21.

The estimated cash payout would for the next draw is $516.8 million.

There was no Powerball jackpot winner in Saturday night's $875 million drawing either, Powerball said Sunday.

There have been 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot, Powerball officials said in a press release. The most recent jackpot winner was in the April 19, 2023, drawing, which had a grand prize worth $252.6 million, the lottery said.

The $900 million jackpot trails only two previous drawings, the lottery said. A ticket in California won a $2.04 billion jackpot in November 2022 and tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee hit a $1.586 billion jackpot in January 2016.

Saturday's winning numbers were 2, 9, 43, 55 and 57, and the red Powerball was 18.

Two tickets in Texas and one in Colorado matched all five white balls, winning the $1 million prize on Saturday.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

