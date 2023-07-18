Chapel Hill ISD teacher charged with promotion of child pornography

Posted/updated on: July 18, 2023 at 8:50 am

SMITH COUNTY — A teacher at Chapel Hill ISD was charged with five counts of promotion of child pornography by the Houston Metro ICAC Task Force in Montgomery County, the district announced. According to our news partner KETK, the teacher was placed on administrative leave and the district said it is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of students and is fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation. “Our highest priority is the safety and welfare of our students,” said Martin Ibarra, CHISD’s Board of Trustees president. “We take these allegations very seriously, and we’re fully cooperating with authorities.” The district said they have no reason to believe the accusations occurred while on school property.

