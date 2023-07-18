East Texas vape shop burglars arrested

Posted/updated on: July 18, 2023 at 3:54 am

TEXARKANA – According to our news partner KETK two teenagers were arrested for allegedly burglarizing several vape shops and stealing a vehicle from a driveway in the Texarkana area. Around 3 a.m. on June 10, police responded to an alarm call at the Vapor Stop on North Stateline in Texarkana. Upon arrival, officials said they saw the front door glass shattered and several items missing from inside the shop. Just a few minutes later, they received reports that someone had tried to do the same thing at another vape shop on College Drive but wasn’t able to get in. The suspects reportedly were able to get into two more vape shops that night, one on West 7th Street and another on Stateline. According to authorities, surveillance footage from the different stores showed the suspects using a large rock to break into each shop and stealing “whatever the could get their hands on.” The footage reportedly made it apparent that it was the same two suspects at each burglary, TTPD said.

A few hours later, an officer saw a vehicle parked at the car wash on Richmond Road with people standing around it. As the officer pulled into the parking lot, officials said he recognized one of the people to be one of the suspects seen in the surveillance footage from the burglaries that took place earlier that morning. All of the individuals reportedly took off and police began to set up a perimeter. After a brief chase, police were able to catch the two suspects said to be involved in the vape shop burglaries. The suspects were identified as 17-year-old Vanderic Ross and a 16-year-old juvenile. Ross and the juvenile were arrested and charged with three counts of burglary to a building, criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest. Additionally, authorities said that Ross had a parole violation warrant for his arrest.

