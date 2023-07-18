Duke and Baylor to play at MSG in first meeting since 2010 Elite Eight

Posted/updated on: July 18, 2023 at 1:18 am

NEW YORK (AP) — Past men’s basketball national champions Baylor and Duke will meet at Madison Square Garden during the upcoming season. The December 20 game will be the first meeting between the two schools since an Elite Eight game in the 2010 NCAA Tournament. Duke beat Baylor 78-71 in that South Regional final on way to the fourth of its five national championships. Baylor won its only national title two years ago. The Bears finished 23-11 and were 11th in the final AP Top 25 poll last season. Duke was 27-9 in coach Jon Scheyer’s first season and was ranked 12th.

Go Back