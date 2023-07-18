Cavaliers to 99-78 win over Rockets for the Summer League title

Posted/updated on: July 18, 2023 at 1:16 am

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Isaiah Mobley had 28 points and 11 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers captured the NBA Summer League championship with a 99-78 victory over the Houston Rockets. This was the Cavaliers’ first Summer League title since it went to a tournament format in 2013. Mobley was voted game MVP. Also for the Cavaliers on Monday, Sam Merrill scored 27 points, making 6 of 12 3-pointers, and Emoni Bates added 19 points. Nate Hinton led Houston with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Go Back