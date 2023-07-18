Today is Tuesday July 18, 2023
Daniel Weinman wins World Series of Poker, earns $12.1 million

Posted/updated on: July 18, 2023 at 1:11 am
ByESPN.com news

Daniel Weinman won the World Series of Poker’s main event world championship on Monday in Las Vegas, earning $12.1 million along the way.

Playing in the tournament for a 16th year, Weinman was tops in a deep pool of 10,043 players vying for $93.39 million. His victory came after just 164 hands at the final table.

“I was honestly on the fence about even coming back and playing this tournament,” the 35-year-old Atlanta native told reporters afterward.

Weinman’s final table featured Jan-Peter Jachtmann, who landed in fourth place and took home $3 million, as well as Toby Lewis, who finished seventh and secured $1.42 million.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the main event’s entry pool far outpaced the previous record of 8,773 set in 2006.

“I’ve always kind of felt that poker was kind of going in a dying direction, but to see the numbers at the World Series this year has been incredible,” Weinman said. “And to win this main event, it doesn’t feel real. I mean, [there’s] so much luck in a poker tournament. I thought I played very well.”

Steven Jones finished second, securing $6.5 million. And Adam Walton settled for third and a $4 million prize.



