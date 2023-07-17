Today is Monday July 17, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


2 children, 1 adult dead in weekend river drownings outside Houston

Posted/updated on: July 17, 2023 at 6:23 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say three people including two children have drowned in separate incidents this past weekend near rural Houston-area parks along the San Jacinto River. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Major Jesse Razo says the children _ a 6-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl _ were swimming in the river Saturday night beside the Xtreme Offroad Park and Marina in Crosby when they went under and didn’t resurface. Bodies matching the description of the two children were later found. On Sunday night, the body of a man was recovered after he went missing while swimming in the river a few miles away.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC