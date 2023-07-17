Iowa judge temporarily halts 6-week abortion law

Posted/updated on: July 17, 2023 at 6:45 pm

Scott Olson/Getty Images

(DES MOINES, Iowa) -- Judge Joseph Seidlin on Monday temporarily blocked Iowa's six-week abortion ban bill that would cease nearly all abortions in the state.

The legislation was signed on Friday by Gov. Kim Reynolds after state lawmakers held a special session Tuesday with the "sole purpose" of passing the legislation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

