Gag order issued in Paxton impeachement

Posted/updated on: July 17, 2023 at 4:41 pm

AUSTIN – The Quorum Report newsletter is reporting that Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has issued gag order ahead of Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial. Patrick said that House Impeachment Managers and Paxton’s attorney Tony Buzbee have made “inflammatory” statements.

