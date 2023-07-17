Today is Monday July 17, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Lake Jacksonville officials advise locking doors during manhunt

Posted/updated on: July 17, 2023 at 2:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Lake Jacksonville officials advise locking doors during manhuntCHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities in Cherokee County are searching for a man they say is a “danger to the community.” 39-year-old Robert Scott Bacot was last seen in the water at the aqua vista area of Lake Jacksonville. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Police Department are searching in the area for him. Officials didn’t say why they were searching for Bacot, but did say he is considered a danger to the community at this time. The sheriff’s office asked for the community to keep their doors and cars locked while they search.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC