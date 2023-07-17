Today is Monday July 17, 2023
GOP presidential hopeful lists Senators Cruz, Lee as possible Supreme Court picks

Posted/updated on: July 17, 2023 at 9:36 am
AUSTIN (AP) – A biotech entrepreneur and Republican presidential hopeful says he’d consider Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Mike Lee of Utah among several possible conservative candidates should he get to nominate someone to the U.S. Supreme Court. Vivek Ramaswamy released a list of 16 people he’d name to either the high court or appeals court judgeships if he becomes president. Ramaswamy becomes the first in the GOP presidential field to release a list of possible nominees. Donald Trump released such a list in 2016 on his way to winning the party’s nomination. Trump is the frontrunner in the current Republican presidential primary.



