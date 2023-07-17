Today is Monday July 17, 2023
Suns trade Payne to Spurs, sign Bol Bol to 1-year contract

Posted/updated on: July 17, 2023 at 12:47 am
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have traded guard Cameron Payne to the San Antonio Spurs and signed big man Bol Bol to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press. The Suns also acquired three second-round draft picks from the Orlando Magic for a swap of first-round picks in the 2026 NBA draft, the person said on condition of anonymity because the deals have not been officially announced. Phoenix was expected to have a quiet offseason after trading for Bradley Beal, but have been active while trying to build a roster around him, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.



