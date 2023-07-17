Today is Monday July 17, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Unbeaten Cavaliers and Rockets to meet in NBA Summer League championship

Posted/updated on: July 17, 2023 at 12:47 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Isaiah Mobley had 23 points, including the winning shot in overtime, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets 102-99 to advance to the NBA Summer League championship game. They will play Monday against the Houston Rockets, who beat the Utah Jazz 115-101 in the other semifinal game Sunday. With the Cavaliers needing to hit the target score of 101, Mobley maneuvered his way into the lane, where he faked a turnaround jumper and sank a soft one-handed shot to keep Cleveland unbeaten in Summer League play. Journeyman Nate Hinton had 27 points while first-round draft pick Cam Whitmore continued to shine with 25 points, four rebounds and four assists in Houston’s win over the Jazz.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC