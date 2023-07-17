Unbeaten Cavaliers and Rockets to meet in NBA Summer League championship

Posted/updated on: July 17, 2023 at 12:47 am

Isaiah Mobley had 23 points, including the winning shot in overtime, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets 102-99 to advance to the NBA Summer League championship game. They will play Monday against the Houston Rockets, who beat the Utah Jazz 115-101 in the other semifinal game Sunday. With the Cavaliers needing to hit the target score of 101, Mobley maneuvered his way into the lane, where he faked a turnaround jumper and sank a soft one-handed shot to keep Cleveland unbeaten in Summer League play. Journeyman Nate Hinton had 27 points while first-round draft pick Cam Whitmore continued to shine with 25 points, four rebounds and four assists in Houston’s win over the Jazz.

