Today is Sunday July 16, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


90th annual Texas Rose Festival season kicks off

Posted/updated on: July 16, 2023 at 9:25 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


90th annual Texas Rose Festival season kicks offTYLER – This year marks the 90th annual Texas Rose Festival. The kickoff celebration was held at the Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler on Friday, July 12th. It comes at the end of a long week of practices and walk-throughs. 2023’s Rose Princess, Conley Cavender, took the time to welcome out-of-town guests, the committee and sponsors. 2023’s Rose Queen, Laura Bryan, taking the moment to thank all of the volunteers after a long week of coronation practices. Tickets go on sale to the public starting September 1st at the UT Tyler Cowan Center.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC