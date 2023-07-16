2 injured after argument leads to shooting in Smith County

Posted/updated on: July 16, 2023 at 9:21 pm

TYLER – Smith County law enforcement are investigating a shooting that left two people injured early Saturday morning. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and our new partner KETK, deputies responded to a deadly conduct call in the 13300 block of Highway 64 West and found two people with gunshot wounds around 5:15 a.m. They started first aid at the scene until paramedics arrived.

While investigating, deputies reportedly talked with witnesses at the scene who said both of the gunshot victims were in an argument with each other. They were taken to different Tyler-area hospitals. One was in surgery for life-threatening injuries and the other is in stable condition. The identity of both people is being withheld pending notification of family.

