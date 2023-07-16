Man allegedly barricades himself inside home with infant, arrested after standoff with SWAT Team

TYLER – Our news partner KETK reports that a man was arrested after a standoff with law enforcement on Friday night. Deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call in the 9800 block of CR 4136 just northwest of Tyler around 10:45 p.m. When they arrived, they said 29-year-old Victor Morales ran into the residence and barricaded himself in a bedroom.

Several minutes after failed attempts at contact, Morales allegedly called his wife and told her that he was locked in the bathroom with a gun and the baby was on the bed. The SWAT Team entered the residence and retreived the baby from the bedroom. The baby was unharmed and was safely returned to the mother. Morales was taken to the Smith County Jail and booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangering a child, assault family violence and evading arrest/detention.

