Today is Sunday July 16, 2023
Murder warrant issued, Tyler man identified after found dead in backyard

Posted/updated on: July 16, 2023 at 11:20 am
Murder warrant issued, Tyler man identified after found dead in backyardTYLER – Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in Tyler Saturday morning. According to our news partner KETK, around 7:40 a.m., the Tyler Police Department and EMS responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of McKenzie Drive. He was taken to a local hospital by EMS but reportedly died. A first-degree murder warrant has been obtained for Lee Autrey Morgan, 31 of Tyler, who was identified as the victim’s brother, and he has been booked into the Smith County Jail.

The victim was identified by police as Jaraine Tyrone Johnson, 38 of Tyler. The warrant has a bond of $1 million, and police said more information will be released as the investigation continues.



