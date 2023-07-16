Today is Sunday July 16, 2023
Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old Dallas girl

Posted/updated on: July 16, 2023 at 12:41 am
Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old Dallas girlDallas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a 11-year-old girl who may have been abducted Friday night. Tanya Jackson was last seen at 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, according to the Waxahachie Police Department. She is 5’7″ tall, weighs 170 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with red lettering. If you know where she is or if you have seen her, please call the Waxahachie Police Department at (469) 309-4400.



