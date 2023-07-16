Tyler man identified after being found dead in backyard

Posted/updated on: July 16, 2023 at 12:39 am

TYLER – Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in Tyler Saturday morning. According to our news partner KETK around 7:40 a.m., the Tyler Police Department and EMS responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of McKenzie Drive. A man was found in the backyard who appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was identified by police as Jaraine Tyrone Johnson, 38 of Tyler. He was taken to a local hospital by EMS but reportedly died. A first-degree murder warrant has been obtained for Lee Autrey Morgan, 31 of Tyler, who was identified as the victim’s brother, and he has been booked into the Smith County Jail. The warrant has a bond of $1 million, and police said more information will be released as the investigation continues.

Go Back