Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. day-to-day with ankle injury

San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. departed the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the host Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning after twisting his ankle.

Tatis first hurt the ankle while playing defense in the early innings, according to manager Bob Melvin. It began swelling later on, which led to his exit. He’s considered day-to-day.

Brandon Dixon replaced Tatis in right field in the bottom of the sixth.

Tatis left the game after popping out to first base in the sixth inning of the Padres’ 9-4 loss in the nightcap. San Diego lost the opener 6-4 and fell further out of playoff contention as a result of the sweep.

Melvin indicated that Tatis injured his ankle earlier in the second game, possibly on Kyle Schwarber’s lineout to right in the third inning.

Tatis finished the doubleheader going 1 for 7 with three strikeouts.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this story.

