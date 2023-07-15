90th annual Texas Rose Festival season kicks off

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2023 at 7:09 pm

TYLER – This year marks the 90th annual Texas Rose Festival. The kickoff celebration was held at the Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler on Friday, July 21st. It comes at the end of a long week of practices and walk-throughs. Our news partner KETK reports, 2023’s Rose Princess, Conley Cavender, took the time to welcome out-of-town guests, the committee and sponsors. 2023’s Rose Queen, Laura Bryan, taking the moment to thank all of the volunteers after a long week of coronation practices. Tickets go on sale to the public starting September 1st.

