Today is Saturday July 15, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Four killed in mass shooting in Georgia, shooter remains on the loose: Police

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2023 at 3:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Sheila Paras/Getty Images/STOCK

(HAMPTON, Ga.) -- A gunman remains on the loose after fatally shooting four people in Hampton, Georgia, on Saturday morning, police said.

Police said they are looking for 41-year-old Andre Longmore in connection with the shooting of 3 adult males and 1 female. The names of the victims have not been released.

There were at least four different shooting locations within close proximity, police said at an afternoon press conference.

Longmore was last seen in a Black GMC Acadia with Georgia tags.

There is no motive for the shooting at this time, police said. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

The incident began at around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, in the Dogwood Lakes subdivision in Hampton, a city about 40 miles south of Atlanta, Henry County officials said.

The Hampton Police Department is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Henry County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff's Department, Henry County Homeland Security and Henry County Crime Scene Unit.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC