Mavs are bringing Dante Exum back after a 2-year stint overseas

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2023 at 2:08 pm
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have signed free agent guard Dante Exum. The move brings a top-five pick from the 2014 draft back to the NBA after a two-year stint overseas. Exum joins a crowded backcourt led by the All-Star pairing of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The 28-year-old Exum will also be behind second-year pro Jaden Hardy, veteran Tim Hardaway Jr. and Josh Green. Exum and Green are teammates on the Australian national team. Exum was the fifth overall pick by Utah nine years ago. He spent five-plus seasons with the Jazz before a trade to Cleveland.



