2 injured after argument leads to shooting in Smith County

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2023 at 2:11 pm

TYLER – According to our news partner KETK, Smith County law enforcement are investigating a shooting that left two people injured early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to a deadly conduct call in the 13300 block of Highway 64 West and found two people with gunshot wounds around 5:15 a.m. They started first aid at the scene until paramedics arrived.

Both shooting victims were taken to different Tyler-area hospitals. One is currently in surgery for life-threatening injuries and the other is in stable condition. The identity of both people are being withheld pending notification of both families.

