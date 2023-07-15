Today is Saturday July 15, 2023
Tyler police investigate homicide after man found dead

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2023 at 2:12 pm
Tyler police investigate homicide after man found deadTYLER – Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in Tyler Saturday morning. Around 7:40 a.m., the Tyler Police Department and EMS responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of McKenzie Drive. According to our news partner KETK, A man was found in the backyard who “appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds,” police said.

He was taken to a local hospital by EMS but reportedly died. Police said that the suspect in this case “is known but has not been located.” Tyler police detectives and crime scene investigators have been contacted and the scene is still active. Police said more information will be released as the investigation continues.



