CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview recognized for cardiac care

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2023 at 8:31 am

LONGVIEW – CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview has been named one of 262 hospitals in the nation who have met high-level standards for cardiac patient care. According to our news partner KETK, the hospital was awarded the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR (National Cardiovascular Data Registry) Chest Pain – MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2023.

This is the hospital’s first time winning the award and the first time any hospital in Longview has won the Platinum Performance Award, according to CHRISTUS Health. Only 262 hospitals have won the award across the entire United States.

Go Back