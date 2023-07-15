Heim, Rangers pound Guardians 12-4 after Naylor brothers go deep in same inning for Cleveland

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2023 at 3:55 am

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonah Heim homered and drove in four runs, fellow All-Star starters Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia also homered, and the Texas Rangers rallied Friday night for a 12-4 victory over the Cleveland Guardians, who got a history-making pair of homers from Bo and Josh Naylor. The Naylors became the first brothers in major league history to hit multi-run homers in the same inning for the same team when each hit a two-run shot in the third to put the Guardians ahead 4-0. But that was the lone highlight for Cleveland.



Nathaniel Lowe homered in the fourth as part of a 4-for-4 night. The Rangers scored two runs in that inning, one in the sixth, five in the seventh and four in the eighth.Heim finished 3-for-5 and fell a triple short of the cycle. Garcia, who entered the game leading the AL in RBIs with 75, drove in three runs and scored three on his 3-for-5 night. His homer was his 24th. “Great game. Great comeback,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “They really battled back. Big day by the heart of our order. Those guys all did such a great job.” The Rangers had 17 hits, their big league-leading 50th game with double-digit knocks. It was their major league-best 20th game with double-digit runs.

