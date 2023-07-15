Shohei Ohtani allows 4 earned runs, takes the loss in the Astros’ 7-5 win over the spiraling Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani left the mound with finger pain for his third straight start Friday night. With his Los Angeles Angels in freefall and his future uncertain before the trade deadline, the two-way superstar is struggling against a host of challenges even more daunting than the blister and cracked fingernail that are preventing him from pitching at his unique peak.Ohtani allowed four earned runs on five hits and left the mound in the sixth inning shortly before Mauricio Dubon’s tiebreaking two-run single in the Houston Astros’ 7-5 victory over the Angels. J.P. France yielded nine hits and two earned runs while pitching into the fifth for Houston. Phil Maton (2-2) got two outs in the fifth. The Astros tied it in the fourth after loading the bases on a hit batter and two walks from Ohtani. Alex Bregman and Tucker then led off the fifth with doubles to put Houston ahead.

