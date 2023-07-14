CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview gets national award for cardiac care

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2023 at 9:22 pm

LONGVIEW – CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview has been recognized nationally for their high-level of cardiac care. According to our news partner KETK, the hospital was honored with the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain- MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2023. Todd Hancock, president, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System said, “We have seen tremendous growth across our entire cardiovascular service line. Earning this honor from such a prestigious organization emphasizes the accomplishments of our entire team and recognizes CHRISTUS Good Shepherd as a leader in cardiac care.” Only 262 hospitals have won the award across the entire United States. This is the hospital’s first time winning the award and the first time any hospital in Longview has won the Platinum Performance Award, according to CHRISTUS Health.

